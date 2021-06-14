WATCH: LSU baseball returns from Knoxville

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU’s baseball season ended on Sunday in Knoxville, after the Tigers dropped two straight games to No. 3 Tennessee. The Volunteers finished off the sweep with a 15-6 victory in game two.

The Tigers returned to Baton Rouge Monday morning, finishing the year with a 38-25 record. As the team unpacked their bags, Paul Mainieri made his return to Alex Box Stadium for the final time as LSU’s head coach.

Although he will no longer coach LSU, Mainieri left the team with a talented roster, including Dylan Crews, Tre’ Morgan and Cade Doughty. The three players will highlight LSU’s returners for the 2022 season.

LSU Baseball tweeted this out after the season was over:

To the best fans in college baseball, thanks for always making it feel like home, whether or not we were at The Box.



See y'all next year. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/Amuzc0owqu — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 13, 2021

