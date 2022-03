BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s basketball interim head coach Kevin Nickelberry holds a press conference to discuss the Tigers’ seeding in the NCAA Tournament and their upcoming road trip.

The team will enter March Madness without former head coach Will Wade.

The university fired Wade yesterday, following the NCAA’s notice of allegations.

In 2019, LSU entered the NCAA tournament without the former head coach, when an FBI wiretap revealed information involving Wade’s recruiting tactics.