Walker Howard signs with LSU Football

Highly touted STM Cougar quarterback Walker Howard officially made his choice of where to play college football.

The 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year, and two time state champion signed on the dotted line to play for the LSU Tigers.

Walker finished his prep career rated at the nation’s #1 dual-threat quarterback by ESPN and listed #5 by 247sports.

Walker’s decision, while not a surprise, still very pleasing to Tiger fans everywhere, and he says it’s a dream come true to play at the same university as his father.

He says, “It’s a great feeling it’s my childhood dream, and I’m so happy to be here. LSU is home, I got my best friends going there, and we’ve got a great team, Coach Kelly is leading us. I’m fired up! Coach Kelly is the best, I got to know him at Notre Dame, having him going to LSU just made it really easy. We are building a family over there, that is the best feeling in the whole world. Because I’m a big family guy, this week we became a family. We all stood on the 50 yard line and we had a good time and talk about what our plans are and what we are looking for in the future. We all had the same mindset. It’s gonna be fun.”