Video: LSU arrives in Atlanta ahead of Peach Bowl appearance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The LSU football team boarded buses Sunday afternoon to begin its journey to Atlanta to face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The team left campus around 2:30 p.m. Sunday for the short drive to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

The Tigers arrived in Atlanta around 4:45 p.m.

As seen in the video, star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered an injury during practice, is with the team.

Head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media Monday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.

The game will be shown on ESPN.

