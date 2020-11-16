USA Today investigation looks into how LSU dealt with sexual misconduct complaints

Orange Beach, Ala. – Redshirt junior Tinaya Alexander's brace saw the LSU soccer team defeat the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels by a score of 2-1 after extra time in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Sunday afternoon at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. Alexander scored a calm and collected finish from twelve yards out in the 32nd minute to put LSU 1-0 ahead before Ole Miss equalized in the 44th minute with a rocket from Madisyn Pezzino. Alexander played the role of hero in extra time, scoring the golden goal with seconds left in the first period with a tight finish inside the six yard box.

The win is the second of the season for LSU, and with the win the Tigers advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.