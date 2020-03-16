USA softball Olympic training halted due to Coronavirus concerns

BATON ROUGE, LA – The coronavirus outbreak has affected sports worldwide and almost all professional sports in the U.S. have been suspended for the time being.

The USA softball women’s national team falls under this umbrella.

Their “Stand Beside Her” tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

During this tour, the team trains and competes as they prepare for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Softball was added back to the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008.

Team USA assistant softball coach Howard Dobson spoke about how the coronavirus could affect the Olympics in Tokyo.

