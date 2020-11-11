Update: Documents show BRPD officers were investigating report of rooftop party the night LSU WR Koy Moore said he was violated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Update: An incident report shows Baton Rouge Police officers were investigating a complaint about a rooftop party the night LSU Wide Receiver Koy Moore said he was violated by them.

The report explains someone called police complaining about 200 people on the roof of a parking garage having a large party and playing loud music at 740 W. Chimes Street.

The report further explained the officers were unable to find a large party or anyone playing loud music in the area.

Moore made an online complaint against three Baton Rouge Police officers.

“If the facts are true, it just goes to show us that what we thought was true is already true. It doesn’t matter if you’re an athlete, non-athlete, woman, man, gay or straight, if you’re black your just not exempt from police injustice at all,” said Devin Scott, BlackOut LSU Student Athlete Liason.

Moore posted on Twitter that Baton Rouge Police officers pulled their guns on him assuming he had a gun and drugs. Moore goes on to say the officers screamed at him and violated him several times, even as going as far as trying to unzip his pants in search for a weapon he says he told them he didn’t have.

He added that as he tried to record the incident with his phone, they snatched it.

The freshman said if he didn’t tell the officers he was a LSU football player there’s no telling if he would be here to tell the story.

LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron said that he met with Moore, his mother, and brother Monday morning and they are doing everything to support him.

“There’s no place in America for racism and social injustice. I want to thank Chief Murphy Paul for acting quickly and investigating this,” said Orgeron.

Chief Paul on Monday, said the three officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. The Chief added in a statement, “Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint.”

Scott hopes the investigation is handled with urgency.

“It’s just a scary situation because you just never know what night could be your last night living.”

Coach Ed Orgeron released a statement Sunday night saying he is aware of the incident.

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul released this statement on Monday:

On Sunday November 8, 2020, Baton Rouge Police Department was made aware of a citizen complaint posted online by LSU football player Koy Moore. Chief Paul made contact with an LSU Official and spoke with Koy concerning the complaint. Chief Paul initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into this matter. The three officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation. Chief Paul states, “We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention. As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint.”

LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward released this statement on Monday:

“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our most important responsibility, and the details described by Koy Moore of his encounter with Baton Rouge Police on Saturday night are very troubling. We have engaged with Koy and his family, and the appropriate LSU officials are working with BRPD to help gather all of the facts of the incident. We have full faith BRPD will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter. We will continue to dedicate every available resource to supporting Koy and all other LSU student-athletes who are understandably upset. Black Americans should never be treated unjustly by law enforcement, and we will continue to do our part to help change systemic racism in America.”

This is ongoing investigation and developing story.