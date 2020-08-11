UL loses second non-conference game amid COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) UL lost another of its 2020 opponents when the Mountain West, citing the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, decided late Monday to indefinitely postpone its fall sports including football.

The conference now hopes to perhaps play football in the spring.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had been scheduled to play host to Wyoming of the Mountain West on Sept. 12 as part of a two-game home-and-home series that also calls for UL to visit the Cowboys in 2026.

“The decision by the Mountain West Board of Directors to suspend the fall seasons was focused on the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement.

Whether or not UL can recoup lost potential profit from the game remains to be seen.

Because the series is a home-and-home, there are no guaranteed payments involved.

But according to terms of the contract between the two teams, “Either Party failing to produce its team to play the scheduled game for reasons other than those stipulated in Article 11 shall pay the party not at fault the sum of $900,000 as reasonable and contemplated liquid damages, which sum shall be payable within one week of the scheduled game.”