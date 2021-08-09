Tyrann Mathieu ‘still not over’ blowout Super Bowl loss

Peter King asks Tyrann Mathieu about how he has coped with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss, how the team’s new offensive line is looking and how he has maintained a high level of play well into his NFL career.

