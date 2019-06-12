Luis Gagne and David Toms, both former members of the LSU men’s golf team, will tee it up at the 119th U.S. Open that will take place at Pebble Beach. Gagne and Toms will both play two rounds of stroke play with hopes of making the cut and advancing to the weekend. Gagne goes off at 8:45 a.m. CT on Thursday morning and plays at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday while Toms has tee times of 3:03 p.m. CT (Thursday) and 9:18 a.m. CT (Friday).

It’s the tale of two stories for Gagne and Toms as Gagne will be making his professional debut and Toms will be playing in his 616th professional start on the PGA Tour. Gagne earned his way to the U.S. Open by taking second at hissectional qualifier on June 3 that took place at the Streamsong GC in Florida. Gagne shot a two-round total of 12-under 134 to clinch his spot. Toms qualified for this event by winning the 2018 U.S. Senior Open last July at the Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Gagne tied for low amateur honors at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills alongside Matt Parziale at 16-over par 296. Toms has played the U.S. Open twice when it’s been hosted at Pebble and he has finishes of T16th (2000) and T33rd (2010). He finished tied for fourth at the 2012 U.S. Open at the Olympic Club.

Toms and Gagne were both four-year starters for LSU as the amassed a total of 291 rounds played collegiately between the two of them. Toms’ collegiate average of 72.93 ranks as the 10th best in program history while Gagne’s 71.53 readout is the second best in LSU history.

TV times, live scoring, live streams and more for the U.S. Open can be found at usopen.com.

(Release via LSU Athletics)

