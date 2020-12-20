Tuesday’s LSU Men’s Basketball game vs VCU canceled

BATON ROUGE – The scheduled Tuesday night men’s basketball game between LSU and VCU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center will not be played in accordance with SEC and NCAA COVID-19 protocols.
LSU fans should follow www.Facebook.com/LSUBasketball and Twitter @LSUBasketball for upcoming schedule announcements.
Coach Will Wade will be at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for his regularly scheduled Will Wade Show presented by Hancock Whitney and airing on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
(Release via LSU Athletics)