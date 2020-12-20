Tuesday’s LSU Men’s Basketball game vs VCU canceled

BATON ROUGE , LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers calls a play during the first half of a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – The scheduled Tuesday night men’s basketball game between LSU and VCU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center will not be played in accordance with SEC and NCAA COVID-19 protocols.

Coach Will Wade will be at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for his regularly scheduled Will Wade Show presented by Hancock Whitney and airing on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

