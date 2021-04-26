Trading Places: Kramer cheers on mom at first day of new school

BATON ROUGE, La. – “Kramer’s mom has come home,” Kim Mulkey stated to open her introductory presser as LSU’s new women’s head basketball coach.

While social media has created the mother-son relationship into a widespread inside joke, Mulkey’s arrival in the Red Stick will allow Kramer Robertson to enjoy LSU sports from the opposite perspective. Now, he will get the chance to cheer his mom on at basketball games, as she did for him while he played at Alex Box Stadium.

“It’s pretty funny because they showed her every time I was making a play or got a base hit so hopefully they’ll stay away from that when I’m in the stands for her games. It’s come full circle. I couldn’t be any more happy for her. I want all the attention to be on her,” Robertson said.

Of course, the question has been why would Mulkey leave a program where she won three national titles, but the Bayou had a special pull on the Hall of Fame coach.

“We built that program from the ground up. Can you believe there’s only one institution I would’ve left for? They made the commitment, and I’m home,” Mulkey added.

“Just awesome to see her being home; see all the people that she loved, she grew up with. She’s had such a great, successful career at Baylor. What better place to come home to? I’m so ecstatic. Obviously, I’m biased. LSU’s my alma mater so this couldn’t be any better for our family right now,” the St. Louis Cardinals shortstop said.

The family frequented LSU baseball games, while Mulkey watched her son dominate at Alex Box Stadium, but walking the sideline at the PMAC never crossed her mind, until she got the call to come to LSU.

“At those baseball games, never did I think I would be at LSU, ever, but I am. I’ll say this: God works in mysterious ways.”

Click the video for more on the story.