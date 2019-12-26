Top-ranked Tigers place 16 on LSWA All-Louisiana teams

The No. 1 LSU Tigers led the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana teams with 16 total selections, including 11 on first team.
Offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry and Damien Lewis were selected to the first team. Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase also earned first team spots. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rounded out the first team selections for the Tigers’ offense.
On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Rashard Lawrence, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, safety Grant Delpit, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were also recognized on the first team.
Kicker Cade York represented the Tigers’ specialists on first team.
Head coach Ed Orgeron was named Coach of the Year.
Burrow was honored as the Offensive Player of the Year.
Stingley Jr. earned Freshman of the Year.
Full list of teams here:
2019 All-Louisiana Collegiate Football Team
Individual Award Winners
Coach of the Year: Ed Orgeron, LSU
Offensive Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
Newcomer of the Year: Kevin Moore III, Nicholls
Freshman of the Year: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
First Team
Offense
OL – Kevin Dotson, UL, Sr., Plaquemine, La.; Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU, Jr., Carville, La.; Damien Lewis, LSU, Sr., Canton, Miss.; P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls Jr., Franklinton, La.; Robert Hunt, Sr., Burkeville, La.
TE – Josh Pederson, ULM, Jr., Morristown, N.J.
QB – Joe Burrow, LSU, Sr., Athens. Ohio
WR – Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, So., Metairie, La.; Justin Jefferson, LSU, Jr., St. Rose, La.
RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, Jr., Baton Rouge, La.; Elijah Mitchell, UL, Jr., Erath, La.
Defense
DL – Sully Laiche, Nicholls, Sr., Gramercy, La.; Chris Livings, McNeese, Sr., Lake Charles, La.; Rashard Lawrence, LSU, Sr., Monroe, La.; Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada
LB – K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, So., Houston, Texas; Allen Pittman, Nicholls, Sr., St. Rose, La.; Jacques Boudreaux, UL, Sr., New Orleans, La.
DB –Grant Delpit, LSU, Jr., Houston, Texas; Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, Fr., Baton Rouge, La.; Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, Jr., Thibodaux, La.; Corey Straughter, Jr., Monroe, La.
Specialists
P – Rhys Burns, UL, So., Melbourne, Australia
K – Cade York, LSU, Fr., McKinney, Texas
RS – Raymond Calais, UL, Sr., Breaux Bridge, La.
Second Team
Offense
OL – Pat Allen, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., Reisertown, Md.; Bradston Burnside, Nicholls, Senior, Hattiesburg, Miss.; Jeremiah Abby, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.; Ethan Reed, Louisiana Tech, Sr., Orange, Texas
TE – Thaddeus Moss, LSU, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
QB – Chase Fourcade, Nicholls, Sr., Metairie, La.
WR – Quan Shorts, Northwestern State, Sr., Humble, Texas; Ja’Marcus Bradley, UL, Sr., Ackerman, Miss.
RB – Josh Johnson, ULM, Jr., Opelika, Ala.; Julien Gums, Nichlolls, So., New Orleans, La.
Defense
DL – Courtney Wallace, Louisiana Tech, Sr., Monroe, La.; Zi’Yon Hill, UL, So., New Iberia, La.; Neil Farrell, LSU, Jr., Mobile, Ala.; Jordan Lewis, Southern, So., Ocala, Fla.
LB – Cortez Sisco Jr., ULM, Sr., Memphis, Tenn.; Ja’Quay Pough, Northwestern State, Jr., Sherman, Texas Patrick Johnson, Tulane, Jr., Chattanooga, Tenn.
DB – Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana, So., Atlanta, Ga.; Joe McWilliams, Grambling, Sr., Baton Rouge, La.; Kristian Fulton, LSU, Sr., New Orleans, La.; Kevin Moore III, Nicholls, Jr., Lafayette, La.
Special Teams
P – Jared Porter, ULM, So., Redlands, California
K – Bailey Hale, Louisiana Tech, Jr., Iowa Park, Texas
RS – Cyron Sutton, McNeese, Jr., New Orleans, La.
Honorable Mention
Offense
OL – Chris Zirkle, Northwestern State; Bobby Reynolds, ULM
TE – Bransen Schwebel, Southeastern Louisiana
WR – Cyron Sutton, McNeese
RB – Justin Henderson, Louisiana Tech
Defense
DL – Donald Louis Jr., ULM; Tyler Shelvin, LSU; Anfernee Mullins, Grambling; Cody Roscoe, McNeese; Willie Baker, Louisiana Tech
LB – Jacob Phillips, LSU; Joe Dillon, UL
DB – Jacoby Stevens, LSU; Darion Dunn, McNeese
Special Teams
P – Bailey Raborn, McNeese
RS – C.J. Lewis, Louisiana College