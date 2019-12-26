Top-ranked Tigers place 16 on LSWA All-Louisiana teams

The No. 1 LSU Tigers led the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana teams with 16 total selections, including 11 on first team.

Offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry and Damien Lewis were selected to the first team. Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase also earned first team spots. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rounded out the first team selections for the Tigers’ offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Rashard Lawrence, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, safety Grant Delpit, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were also recognized on the first team.

Kicker Cade York represented the Tigers’ specialists on first team.

Head coach Ed Orgeron was named Coach of the Year.

Burrow was honored as the Offensive Player of the Year.

Stingley Jr. earned Freshman of the Year.

Full list of teams here:

2019 All-Louisiana Collegiate Football Team

Individual Award Winners

Coach of the Year: Ed Orgeron, LSU

Offensive Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

Newcomer of the Year: Kevin Moore III, Nicholls

Freshman of the Year: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

First Team

Offense

OL – Kevin Dotson, UL, Sr., Plaquemine, La.; Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU, Jr., Carville, La.; Damien Lewis, LSU, Sr., Canton, Miss.; P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls Jr., Franklinton, La.; Robert Hunt, Sr., Burkeville, La.

TE – Josh Pederson, ULM, Jr., Morristown, N.J.

QB – Joe Burrow, LSU, Sr., Athens. Ohio

WR – Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, So., Metairie, La.; Justin Jefferson, LSU, Jr., St. Rose, La.

RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, Jr., Baton Rouge, La.; Elijah Mitchell, UL, Jr., Erath, La.

Defense

DL – Sully Laiche, Nicholls, Sr., Gramercy, La.; Chris Livings, McNeese, Sr., Lake Charles, La.; Rashard Lawrence, LSU, Sr., Monroe, La.; Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada

LB – K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, So., Houston, Texas; Allen Pittman, Nicholls, Sr., St. Rose, La.; Jacques Boudreaux, UL, Sr., New Orleans, La.

DB –Grant Delpit, LSU, Jr., Houston, Texas; Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, Fr., Baton Rouge, La.; Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, Jr., Thibodaux, La.; Corey Straughter, Jr., Monroe, La.

Specialists

P – Rhys Burns, UL, So., Melbourne, Australia

K – Cade York, LSU, Fr., McKinney, Texas

RS – Raymond Calais, UL, Sr., Breaux Bridge, La.

Second Team

Offense

OL – Pat Allen, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., Reisertown, Md.; Bradston Burnside, Nicholls, Senior, Hattiesburg, Miss.; Jeremiah Abby, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.; Ethan Reed, Louisiana Tech, Sr., Orange, Texas

TE – Thaddeus Moss, LSU, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

QB – Chase Fourcade, Nicholls, Sr., Metairie, La.

WR – Quan Shorts, Northwestern State, Sr., Humble, Texas; Ja’Marcus Bradley, UL, Sr., Ackerman, Miss.

RB – Josh Johnson, ULM, Jr., Opelika, Ala.; Julien Gums, Nichlolls, So., New Orleans, La.

Defense

DL – Courtney Wallace, Louisiana Tech, Sr., Monroe, La.; Zi’Yon Hill, UL, So., New Iberia, La.; Neil Farrell, LSU, Jr., Mobile, Ala.; Jordan Lewis, Southern, So., Ocala, Fla.

LB – Cortez Sisco Jr., ULM, Sr., Memphis, Tenn.; Ja’Quay Pough, Northwestern State, Jr., Sherman, Texas Patrick Johnson, Tulane, Jr., Chattanooga, Tenn.

DB – Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana, So., Atlanta, Ga.; Joe McWilliams, Grambling, Sr., Baton Rouge, La.; Kristian Fulton, LSU, Sr., New Orleans, La.; Kevin Moore III, Nicholls, Jr., Lafayette, La.

Special Teams

P – Jared Porter, ULM, So., Redlands, California

K – Bailey Hale, Louisiana Tech, Jr., Iowa Park, Texas

RS – Cyron Sutton, McNeese, Jr., New Orleans, La.

Honorable Mention

Offense

OL – Chris Zirkle, Northwestern State; Bobby Reynolds, ULM

TE – Bransen Schwebel, Southeastern Louisiana

WR – Cyron Sutton, McNeese

RB – Justin Henderson, Louisiana Tech

Defense

DL – Donald Louis Jr., ULM; Tyler Shelvin, LSU; Anfernee Mullins, Grambling; Cody Roscoe, McNeese; Willie Baker, Louisiana Tech

LB – Jacob Phillips, LSU; Joe Dillon, UL

DB – Jacoby Stevens, LSU; Darion Dunn, McNeese

Special Teams

P – Bailey Raborn, McNeese

RS – C.J. Lewis, Louisiana College