BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Arik Gilbert #2 of the LSU Tigers catches a pass for a first down during a NCAA football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogsat Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert will transfer to the Swamp and play for the Florida Gators. Gilbert announced his decision on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida. This is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family. 💯 — AG2 (@arik_gilbert) January 31, 2021

Gilbert officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 5th, after announcing his decision to enter the portal on social media just three days prior.

The Marietta, Ga. native was fourth on the team with 368 receiving yards and tied fourth on with two receiving touchdowns.