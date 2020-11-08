Tigers wrap up Fall season at Liz Murphey Collegiate

ATHENS, Ga. – The LSU women’s golf team played one of its roughest rounds of the season through windy conditions to finish in 10th place at the 48th annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic. The Tigers ended up at 22-over 886 for the 54-hole event. Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad was the top finisher for LSU with an even 216 over the three days.

Lindblad, who recorded her third Top-10 finish of the season, shot a 3-over 75 for the final round to stay at even par for the tournament and finished in a tie for seventh place. Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet shot the best round for the Tigers on Sunday with a 1-over 73 and finished at 8-over for the tournament. Junior transfer Jessica Bailey also shot 3-over 75 on the day and posted an eagle on 18 to finish her first nine holes of the day. Sophomore Latanna Stone and senior Kendall Griffin each shot 4-over for the final round.

Lindblad ended up second in the stats on Par 3 average at 2.92 (-1) and tied for second in the tournament with 41 pars. Bailey was one of three players to shoot eagle on a hole during the tournament.

LSU will take a break from competition until February. The Spring tournament schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Liz Murphey Collegiate – Final

1. Auburn – 293-281-290 864 E

2. Tennessee – 292-290-283 865 +1

3. Georgia (A) – 288-294-290 872 +8

4. Vanderbilt – 292-289-295 876 +12

5. Alabama – 303-291-286 880 +16

6. Mississippi State – 292-289-300 881 +17

7. Texas A&M – 299-292-291 882 +18

8. Arkansas – 296-298-291 885 +21

8. Kentucky – 296-290-299 885 +21

10. LSU – 292-295-299 886 +22

11. Missouri – 309-288-299 896 +32

12. Georgia (B) – 305-298-301 904 +40

LSU Scores

T7. Ingrid Lindblad – 71-70-75 216 E

T26. Latanna Stone – 71-76-76 223 +7

T33. Carla Tejedo Mulet – 74-77-73 224 +8

T42. Kendall Griffin – 76-74-76 226 +10

T45. Jessica Bailey – 77-75-75 227 +11

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)