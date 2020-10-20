Tigers teaching younger players how to prepare for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU lost 14 players to the NFL draft, and while the team has tried bringing the underclassmen up to speed, one fifth-year Tiger veteran knows how difficult the COVID-stricken season has been.

“Lot of these freshmen didn’t come in to see the preparation and how things were different. They didn’t get to see the rubric of the weekly preparation towards Saturday. They didn’t get to watch Clyde cause Clyde’s gone. A lot of em are true freshmen playing. We’ve just lost a little bit of rhythm of the preparation side of it,” super senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg said.

The Tigers brought in two veteran-transfer players with linebacker Jabril Cox and center Liam Shanahan, and both came to LSU knowing how to prepare for a game and where their younger teammates need to improve.

“I have my own routine that I like to do week-to-week, just to really get to know the team we’re playing and the schemes we’re playing. It’s something that you got to learn, and a lot of the guys on this team, they’re coming along,” Shanahan said.

“Every program’s different. This program, the coaches, they do a good job of developing guys and getting us ready. I think it’s more so on the players this time, with the past loss, of trying to get things rolling and just showing us how all our talent can come together,” Cox added.

