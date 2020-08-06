Tigers start season in top 5 of Amway Coaches Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – We are so close to college football again.

We now know where the defending national champions are ranked in the Amway Coaches Preseason Poll to start the year.

The Tigers are starting this season ranked 5th and the rest of the Top 25 can be found below:

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points

1, Clemson (38), 1589

2, Ohio State (17), 1555

3, Alabama (4), 1495

4, Georgia, 1345

5, LSU (6), 1330

6, Oklahoma, 1315

7, Penn State, 1199

8, Florida, 1176

9, Oregon, 1164

10, Notre Dame, 1012

11, Auburn, 898

12, Wisconsin, 887

13, Texas A&M, 807

14, Texas, 703

15, Michigan, 687

16, Oklahoma State, 524

17, Southern California, 521

18, Minnesota, 494

19, North Carolina, 415

20, Utah, 241

21, Central Florida, 232

22, Cincinnati, 229

23, Iowa, 204

24, Virginia Tech, 143

25, Iowa State, 135

Others Receiving Votes:

Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.