Tigers prepare for SEC title rematch with Georgia

by: Jared Joseph

BATON ROUGE – The regular season ended for LSU with a 12-0 record as they look onward towards Georgia in the SEC title game, but the players are happy they’re finally at this moment.

“It means the world, especially being in the SEC championship. It’s something that everybody in that locker room wanted…it’s what a lot of guys came to LSU to do, to win the SEC championship,” running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said.

“I’ve been wanting to play in Atlanta for a long time so it’s a dream come true. Just have to make it happen on Saturday,” center Lloyd Cushenberry said.

The Bayou Bengals might be looking forward to Saturday, but Georgia will be as well after LSU beat the Bulldogs 36-16 in 2018.

“I’m sure they’re going to want some revenge on us, but it’s the SEC championship. I don’t think you need anymore motivation,” quarterback Joe Burrow said.

