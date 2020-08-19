Tigers not focused on success of last season as they prepare for 2020

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told the media Tuesday he is 1,000 percent convinced his Tigers will play this season.

As announced yesterday, the Tigers season begins against Mississippi State in Death Valley on September 26th.

As Coach Orgeron explains, the team’s motivation to defend the national title will not come from looking back at 2019’s historic championship. Instead, they’re focused on the LSU standard of performance.

“One of the most common mistakes is to mention last year’s team and compare this year’s team to them all the time,” Orgeron says. “We don’t do that. We do mention leadership. We do mention the LSU standard of performance. Yesterday, I purposely made the first practice very tough to make sure that we’re doing the little things right.”