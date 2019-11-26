Tigers not focused on revenge against Texas A&M ahead of final regular season game

The last game of the regular season has finally come for LSU, and with it comes the memory of a 74-72 loss in seven overtimes to Texas A&M, but the players aren’t focused on revenge or rivalry.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a rivalry game. To be honest, I don’t know who LSU’s rival is because we have so many trophies…but this is a big game, chance to go 12-0. They’re a good football team,” quarterback Joe Burrow said.

The Tigers might be taking it as just another game, but it is the final game in Death Valley for several key players.

“I haven’t made a decision or nothing like that yet. I’m going to go out there and play like it’s my last, and hopefully we got a good win,” safety Grant Delpit said.

