Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tigers not focused on revenge against Texas A&M ahead of final regular season game

Geaux Nation

by: Jared Joseph

Posted: / Updated:

The last game of the regular season has finally come for LSU, and with it comes the memory of a 74-72 loss in seven overtimes to Texas A&M, but the players aren’t focused on revenge or rivalry.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a rivalry game. To be honest, I don’t know who LSU’s rival is because we have so many trophies…but this is a big game, chance to go 12-0. They’re a good football team,” quarterback Joe Burrow said.

The Tigers might be taking it as just another game, but it is the final game in Death Valley for several key players.

“I haven’t made a decision or nothing like that yet. I’m going to go out there and play like it’s my last, and hopefully we got a good win,” safety Grant Delpit said.

Click the video for more detail on the story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories