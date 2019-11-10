Tigers fans react to triumphant win over Crimson Tide

With every play, you could hear the cheering of LSU fans echoing out of every restaurant and sports bar.

“I’m feeling good, baby!” a fan shouted.

Fans shouted one name over and over again: Joe Burrow.

“Heisman Trophy winner. That’s all I have to say. That’s all I have to say about Joe. Give him the trophy right now,” one LSU fan said.

“He looked great. He looked like a Heisman front runner. He’s an LSU legend. He’s going to go down as one of the best players in LSU history already,” another fan added.

“LSU always struggles with a quarterback. We finally have a quarterback that can get things done,” a fan said.

Tiger fans say after tonight, they believe Joe Burrow will bring the Tigers all the way to the National Championship.

“Joe Burrow himself was running all over their defense. I couldn’t believe the amount of rush yards he had, the tenacity, and the way he was running the ball. Fearless,” a Tiger fan said.

LSU fans say they will never forget the moment they realized the Tigers would be walking away with a win against Alabama.

“When I see them finally beat Bama’ in like eight years, it was exhilarating. Probably the greatest moment of my life,” an LSU added.