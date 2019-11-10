Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tigers fans react to triumphant win over Crimson Tide

Geaux Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

With every play, you could hear the cheering of LSU fans echoing out of every restaurant and sports bar.

“I’m feeling good, baby!” a fan shouted.

Fans shouted one name over and over again: Joe Burrow.

“Heisman Trophy winner. That’s all I have to say. That’s all I have to say about Joe. Give him the trophy right now,” one LSU fan said.

“He looked great. He looked like a Heisman front runner. He’s an LSU legend. He’s going to go down as one of the best players in LSU history already,” another fan added.

“LSU always struggles with a quarterback. We finally have a quarterback that can get things done,” a fan said.

Tiger fans say after tonight, they believe Joe Burrow will bring the Tigers all the way to the National Championship.

“Joe Burrow himself was running all over their defense. I couldn’t believe the amount of rush yards he had, the tenacity, and the way he was running the ball. Fearless,” a Tiger fan said.

LSU fans say they will never forget the moment they realized the Tigers would be walking away with a win against Alabama.

“When I see them finally beat Bama’ in like eight years, it was exhilarating. Probably the greatest moment of my life,” an LSU added.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
42°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories