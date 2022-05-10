Baton Rouge, La. — The Tigers scored nine runs in the fourth and six in the sixth to top Southeastern, 17-3, on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU advances to 33-15 overall while Southeastern falls to 22-26 overall.

The Tigers return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Friday for a the final home series of the regular season against Ole Miss. The 7:30 p.m. game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and available on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Starter Sammy Dutton (1-1) earned the win, tossing three innings and allowing only one run on three hits and no walks. Dutton tallied two strikeouts.

Southeastern reliever Andrew Yuratich (1-1) was charged with the loss. Yuratich worked one inning and gave up one run on one hit and one walk.