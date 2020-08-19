Tigers battling time with fall camp underway

BATON ROUGE, La. – Fall camp is one of the biggest hurdles the Bayou Bengals face this off-season without enough hours to practice each day. In fact, head coach Ed Orgeron has never seen a fall camp like the one the Tigers are going through right now.

“You can’t call it camp cause camp was six in the morning til 10 o’clock at night. We only got 20 hours so there’s some space. We have a short walk through in the morning, practice in the afternoon. Basically, we’re practicing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday off, practice Friday, off on the weekends. That’s never happened in the history of football camps, since I’ve been coaching,” Coach O explained.

While LSU is dealing with current time constraints, the extended off-season has given the Tigers more time to prepare than they’ve ever had, and the team is ready for all 10 opponents this season.

“We have gameplanned everybody, all the teams we’re supposed to play, and we have never done that before. I feel that we’re ahead with all the Zoom meetings. This is probably the fifth time that we’ve installed our offense and defense. Usually, it’s only about three times the most, maybe four, so our guys are getting in depth, in detail. It helps cause we got some new plays on offense. We got a totally new defense. We’re all getting into it right now,” Orgeron added.

Click the video for more detail on the story.