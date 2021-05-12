Tigers Advance To Nationals; Regional Cancelled

BATON ROUGE — The LSU women’s golf team will advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona following today’s cancellation of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional. The Tigers were the No. 1 seed in the regional field. It will be the 14th time in program history that LSU has advanced to the national championship field.

The No. 4-ranked Tigers will compete for a national title for the first time since 2015 when they take the Grayhawk Golf Club course, May 21-26. It will be the first time that the team has advanced in head coach Garrett Runion ‘s three-year tenure.

Statement from the NCAA:

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee Statement – Baton Rouge Regional

The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee regrets that the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships regional in Baton Rouge could not be conducted as scheduled this week. The University Club has taken on over 7 inches of rain in the past several days. The Division I Women’s Golf Committee, NCAA staff and the Games Committee in Baton Rouge have been in constant communication throughout the past several days about the course conditions that have led to this unprecedented and most difficult decision.

Committee policy states that since play could not take place Wednesday, advancement will be determined by the original seeding of teams used for selection to the 2021 championship, with the top six teams and top three individuals, not on an advancing team, going to the national championships. Those teams and individuals are as follows:

Advancing teams: LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama.

Advancing individuals: Karen Fredgaard, Houston; Nataliya Guseva, Miami (Florida); and Hanna Alberto, Sam Houston.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)