Tiger Softball Falls In Game Two To Auburn, 9-5

BATON ROUGE – The Auburn Tigers evened up the three-game softball series with LSU Saturday night with a mid-game outburst that led to a 9-5 decision before a crowd of 1,829 at Tiger Park.

LSU and Auburn will play the final game of the series and the final game of the regular season Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Tiger Park. The game will be streamed on SECN + and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network (107.3 FM in Baton Rouge).

Auburn broke open a scoreless game in the fourth with three runs, the first two coming on a Makayla Packer home run just over the left field fence with a runner on board that made it 2-0. The visiting Tigers sent another run across thanks to three balls in the infield that would eventually score Maddison Koepke with the third run.

LSU came back in the bottom of the inning with two runs as two batters after a Taylor Pleasants single, Georgia Clark hit a mammoth shot over the center field fence for her eighth home run of the season, cutting the margin to 3-2. Shelbi Sunseri nearly tied the game later in the inning hitting another drive to center field that fell into the glove of the Auburn outfield at the edge of the fence.

But Auburn came back in the fifth to score four runs on four hits. A walk and an infield single started things for Auburn. After a sacrifice, pinch runner Carlee McCondichie scored on a pass ball. Packer reached base scoring Makenna Dowell with the second run of the inning. Then Koepke blasted a triple to the right of the center field logo scoring Packer and Koepke would come in on a ground ball in the infield to make it 7-2 for the visitors.

LSU tried to rally in the sixth with two runs as Amanda Doyle scored on a Raeleen Gutierrez ground out and Morgan Cummins singled to score pinch runner Savannah Stewart . LSU brought the tying run to the plate later in the inning as Auburn brought in its third pitcher of the night, but still trailed, 7-4 after six.

Auburn tallied two in the seventh to make it 9-4. LSU was able to plate one in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut it to 9-5. Auburn’s Shelby Lowe came in to get the save as the tying run had reached the on-deck circle before the game ended.

Auburn starter Maddie Penta pitched three-and-a-third innings to get the win to run her record to 9-8. Starting pitched Maribeth Gorsuch went three-and-two-third innings and was charged with the loss (2-3). LSU is now 30-18 and 12-11 in the SEC, while Auburn is 27-20 and won for the seventh time in 23 SEC games.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)