Tiger Fans Should Look for Officially Licensed Merchandise

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) With LSU set to take on Clemson in the College Football Playoff, or CFP, National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13, the university would like to remind Tiger fans shopping for LSU memorabilia to always look for the “Officially Licensed Collegiate Product” label when purchasing merchandise.

Products that do not bear the label, but use the marks of LSU, may represent trademark infringement.

This label assures the consumer that the product has been approved and represents the goodwill of the university.

When purchasing LSU merchandise, consumers should always look for the following characteristics to ensure the merchandise they purchase is officially licensed:

  • All officially licensed LSU merchandise should display the “Officially Licensed Collegiate Product” somewhere on the product, hologram or hangtag. Game-specific merchandise should include the CFP’s “Extra Yard for Teachers” hologram.
  • The merchandise should depict LSU logos and marks in a tasteful manner, as the university does not approve distasteful designs.
  • The tag on the garment should be intact. A torn or missing tag is evidence of a second- hand garment, one that probably would not meet the stringent quality standards in place at the university.
  • All merchandise should bear the name of the manufacturer somewhere on the product, either in the form of a hang tag or neck label, or should be screen-printed directly on the garment.
  • All merchandise should have the appropriate trademark designations (i.e. TM or ®) next to a specific name or design.

LSU works with CLC, the university’s exclusive trademark licensing agency, and its investigators to ensure that merchandise being sold is officially licensed.

For a complete list of Tiger retailers in Baton Rouge and throughout the state, visit the LSU Trademark Licensing website at www.LSU.com.

