Tiger fans buying in on ‘LSU Football Day’

Deon Guillory

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – It’s beginning to look a lot like a purple and gold Christmas at the Alumni Hall Store.

LSU fans have been waiting to get their hands on the latest shipment of Heisman t-shirts.

Toni Dousay is on a mission while showing her LSU pride.

“This is literally a magical year for LSU football,” said Dousay.

The magical year is being celebrated with a special day. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin sent out a declaration, proclaiming Monday, December 16th as LSU Football Day statewide.

The crew at Zippy’s on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge posted Happy LSU Football Day on the sign.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa declared the day Joe Burrow Day in Ascension, two days after his historic Heisman win.

LSU’s Mike the Tiger, posed for a quick pic with the post, “It’s no Heisman pose but feeling proud about Joe Burrow today.”

Dousay said she has one Christmas wish. “I wish and I hope they gonna get the National Championship and I think we’re gonna do it.”

