Tiger Basketball at home Wednesday hosting UGA

BATON ROUGE – It is back to work for the LSU Basketball Tigers when they host the Georgia Bulldogs Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates including Baton Rouge Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM with the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair and former LSU basketball head coach John Brady . The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Debbie Antonelli.

LSU is 6-2 and 1-1 in the league, while Georgie, which has been off since last Wednesday, is 7-1 overall and 0-1 in the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers lost on the road Saturday, 83-79, at Florida as the Gators were able to spurt ahead from five down in a nine-minute stretch from the final minute of the first half through the first eight minutes of the second half. The 27-12 scoring advantage for Florida gave the Gators a 10-point advantage which LSU was not able to overcome.

Cameron Thomas had 28 points in the contest, including 11-of-11 at the line, to lead LSU. The freshman has scored 99 points in the last three games combined. Trendon Watford had 21 points and Javonte Smart 20 as LSU marked the first time the Tigers had three score over 20 since LSU defeated North Florida on Dec. 2, 2015.

Georgia was led by P. J. Horne with 21 points in an 83-73 decision at Stegeman Coliseum against Mississippi State. As of Monday, Georgia was the only NCAA Division I men’s basketball program with six players averaging double figures in the scoring column for third-year Georgia Coach Tom Crean.

Toumani Camara is averaging 14.3 points a game with Sahvir Wheeler at 12.8, Tye Fagan and Justin Kier 10.9 points, Horne 10.5 and Andrew Garcia 10.3. The Bulldogs are averaging 80.1 points and giving up 67.0 points a game.

Before losing to Mississippi State, the Bulldogs defeated Florida A&M, North Georgia, Jacksonville, Montana, Samford, Cincinnati and Northeastern.

The Tigers are scoring 85.9 points a game while giving up 68.4 points. Thomas is averaging 24.6 points a game, while Watford is at 17.4 points, Smart 14.4 and Darius Days is at 13.4 a contest. LSU is one made field goal shy of shooting 50 percent for the first time in overall stats, making 233-of-467 or 49.9 percent. The team is shooting 36.8 percent from the arc and 79.5 percent from the free throw line.

The loss to Florida snapped a five-game LSU win streak. LSU won its first conference game on Dec. 29 against Texas A&M, 77-54. The Georgia game starts an important part of LSU’s first half schedule as following Wednesday’s game, the Tigers will travel to Missouri on Saturday night (7:30 p.m.) but then come home for three straight games against Arkansas, South Carolina and Alabama.

