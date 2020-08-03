Three Tigers to return for LSU Basketball 2020-21 season

AUBURN, ALABAMA – FEBRUARY 08: Darius Days #0 of the LSU Tigers reacts after fouling out of the game against the Auburn Tigers with Trendon Watford #2 and Javonte Smart #1 at Auburn Arena on February 08, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, three key pieces to Will Wade’s LSU Basketball team for the 2020-21 season will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school this Fall.

Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days all indicated they will come back for another year at LSU on Monday.

Tiger Nation –



I’m back.



Thank you to my family, teammates and coaches for all of the support these past few months.



We have some unfinished business in Baton Rouge. Let’s get to work.



Geaux Tigers,

Trendon 💜🐯 pic.twitter.com/q9608A7oUE — Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) August 3, 2020

The trio account for three of the top five scoring averages from last season — the other two being graduating senior Skylar Mays and draft-eligible forward Emmitt Williams.

Year 3 👾 — Javonte Smart (@JavonteSmart) August 3, 2020

LSU's Darius Days is withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and will return to school next season, per his agent Austin Walton.



Significant SEC News. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 3, 2020

