‘The Rock’ calls Coach O an ‘early mentor,’ narrates epic hype video

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler’s nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it’s ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – In addition to narrating the hype video for the National Championship Game, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given LSU coach Ed Ogeron a very special shout out.

In a tweet published this morning, Johnson called Coach O an “early mentor” who helped shape his approach to life.

“What many don’t know is @LSUfootball’s head coach @Coach_EdOrgeron was my defensive line coach and early mentor at University of Miami,” Johnson wrote. “He taught me a lot – lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man.”

In the hype video, Johnson gives a stirring and powerful voice over connecting “rock bottom” in the past to the fuel that fires championship drives.

The LSU Tigers will take on Clemson tonight in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

