‘The Rock’ calls Coach O an ‘early mentor,’ narrates epic hype video

Hype video for tonight’s NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. What many don’t know is @LSUfootball’s head coach @Coach_EdOrgeron was my defensive line coach and early mentor at University of Miami 🙌🏾

He taught me a lot – lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man. #LetsGeaux pic.twitter.com/17TUioC8wK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 13, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – In addition to narrating the hype video for the National Championship Game, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given LSU coach Ed Ogeron a very special shout out.

In a tweet published this morning, Johnson called Coach O an “early mentor” who helped shape his approach to life.

“What many don’t know is @LSUfootball’s head coach @Coach_EdOrgeron was my defensive line coach and early mentor at University of Miami,” Johnson wrote. “He taught me a lot – lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man.”

In the hype video, Johnson gives a stirring and powerful voice over connecting “rock bottom” in the past to the fuel that fires championship drives.

The LSU Tigers will take on Clemson tonight in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.