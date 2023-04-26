T

BATON ROUGE – Brian Kelly continues to lock down the best talent in the state of Louisiana after landing a commitment from 4-star tight end Trey’Dez Green. The East Feliciana product announced his commitment to the Tigers Wednesday afternoon.

The dual-sport athlete had a monster junior season on the gridiron. He finished with 42 catches for 864 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“I already know the trend has already started with the 2023 players,” said Green. “I just want to be the first person in 2024 players like hey let’s put a stop to going out of state and stay home and put on for our people.”

