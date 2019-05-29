Tasmin Mitchell Promoted To LSU Assistant Coach

ATLANTA – MARCH 25: Tasmin Mitchell #1 of the LSU Tigers celebrate after the 70-60 overtime win over the Texas Longhorns during the fourth round game of the 2006 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Regional at the Georgia Dome on March 25, 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former LSU star Tasmin Mitchell, who has served the past two seasons as the Director of Student-Athlete Development for the Tigers, was announced on Wednesday as the team’s new Assistant Coach.

Coach Will Wade made the announcement while visiting with Louisiana media at the Southeastern Conference Meetings in Destin.

The position change is subject to the approval of the LSU Board of Supervisors.

“First off, I would like to thank God for this opportunity because without him I would not be here,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to be able to coach at the University I love and am most passionate about. I am humbled to have been a student-athlete for the men’s basketball program and now be able to join Coach Wade and his coaching staff to build and continue the great tradition of the LSU basketball program that I once was a part of.

“Coach Wade and his staff have done a great job turning this program around and I couldn’t be more excited to be able to contribute and bring my experiences and knowledge of the game to the program as an assistant coach. I will always take great pride in this program and community and am excited for the journey ahead for LSU Basketball. Geaux Tigers!!!”

Wade also announced that Greg Heiar, a member of the coaching staff for the past two seasons at LSU, will move up to Associate Head Coach.

Mitchell starred in an NCAA Final Four and on two SEC Championship teams at LSU during his time as a player and remains one of the top scorers and rebounders in LSU history. He is third all-time in points at 1,989, a 14.5 per game average for 137 career games. He averaged 11.4 points in 2006 when as a freshman he was a member of LSU’s last NCAA Final Four team.

Mitchell is behind only Pete Maravich and Durand “Rudy” Macklin on LSU’s scoring chart. His 950 rebounds remains sixth all-time and he stands behind five top names of LSU basketball history – Macklin, Shaquille O’Neal, Al Sanders, Bob Pettit and Ned Clark.

He is one of just three players in LSU history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in a career (with Clarence Ceasar and Jerry Reynolds). His 4,692 minutes played in a school record as is his 137 games played and 136 starts.

He was honored in March 2017 as the SEC Legend representing LSU at the league basketball tournament.

He played professionally in the NBA G-League and overseas with stops in France, Russia and Israel after his LSU career ended in 2010. Prior to his LSU years, he was a McDonald’s All-American during his outstanding prep career at Denham Springs High School, where he is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame. He was a four-time Class 5A All-State selection and Louisiana’s Mr. Basketball in 2005.

Mitchell is a 2010 graduate of LSU and will take the coaching spot vacated by Tony Benford following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the BRProud App from the App Store or Google Play.