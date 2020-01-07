Talking Tigers: Breaking down the National Championship game

Live Now
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – On Monday, Jan. 13, the Clemson Tigers will play the LSU Tigers for a national title in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

As players continue prep for the big game, we’re going to be bringing you the latest coverage of the championship each night during our “Talking Tigers: Countdown To The Championship” digital-only live show.

WSPA-TV 7 News Carolinas’ Family Sports Director Pete Yanity and sports anchor Todd Summers will host the show each night, which will feature discussions with sports anchors in Louisiana.

The show will begin each night at 8 p.m. and will run through Jan. 12.

