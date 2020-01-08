Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Talking Tigers: Breaking down the National Championship game

Geaux Nation

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

————

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers (14-0) will play the LSU Tigers (14-0) for the national title in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

As players continue prep for the big game, we’re going to be bringing you the latest coverage of the championship each night during our “Talking Tigers: Countdown To The Championship” digital-only live show.

WSPA-TV 7 News Carolinas’ Family Sports Director Pete Yanity and sports anchor Todd Summers will host the show each night, with additional commentary from sports anchors in Louisiana.

Join us each night at 8 p.m. up til the championship matchup.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories