TAF Coaches Caravan Canceled

BATON ROUGE – Out of an abundance of caution due to the rise of COVID-19 cases around the state and with guidance from LSU’s Health and Medical Advisory Committee, all five stops on the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s Coaches Caravan have been canceled, TAF and LSU announced on Wednesday.

The decision was based on the safety and welfare of the LSU coaches, student-athletes and staff members.

LSU student-athletes are set to report back to campus next week for preseason practice for many of the fall sports.

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)