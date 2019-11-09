Student behind LSU hype videos feels game day pressure

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – You most likely have seen them. LSU football hype videos are posted to the internest days before kickoff to get tiger fans roaring.

“Everyone knows that this is kind of like, what we do, so it’s really a cool feeling to kinda just carry that on,” said Will Stout.

LSU senior Will Stout is the man responsible for making sure those videos get tiger fans fired up. Stout said his work starts not long after the clock hits zero the week before.

Stout said, “I’ll start probably around Sunday or Monday, I’ll find music, I’ll get together all the clips that we got from that weekend, and I’ll go through and find our best shots.”

Stout says his work in the past year has let him cross paths with some of the biggest names in sports including Shaquille O’neal, Ryan Clark and Scott Van Pelt.

Stout added, “I mean incredible… Just to be able to work with them and get to know them.”

Stout says just like the players on the field, he feels a bit more pressure when the tigers have a big match up.

“I kinda feel pressure with every game because at this point people expect a solid video every single week, but I guess it’s kinda the same thing as the players, a bigger game kinda adds more pressure to make the video to their expectations, said Stout.”

As for the big game, Stout’s keeping it simple.

“We’ll come home with the W, for sure, for sure,” Stout predicted.