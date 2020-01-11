Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Store makes divided LSU and Clemson shirts in honor of Jennings player

Geaux Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LSU and Clemson… the two teams preparing to compete soon for the biggest game in college football. 

One local store designed a t-shirt divided with both teams in honor of one Clemson football player who’s from Acadiana.

At Parker’s Workwear in Jennings, they’re giving customers the opportunity to support both Tiger football teams… Locals rooting for LSU and those also supporting Travis Etienne, a running back for Clemson, whose hometown is Jennings.

Brian Parker, who’s in charge of the screen printing department at Parker’s Workwear, said, “It’s LSU country, but we’re very proud of Travis.”

Brian designed the t-shirt with both LSU and Clemson colors on the front.

After LSU and Clemson football won their semifinal games, Brian knew he had to design a shirt that would show support for both teams.

“I knew I had to put half-and-half because of what he (Travis) has accomplished at Clemson and he played for Jennings High so it’s very personal,” added Brian.

As of early Friday, Parker’s had sold at least 700 of their LSU and Clemson divided t-shirts.

One local customer said she was going to get her shirt to show support for both Tiger teams.

News 10 asked Josie Sinegal, an LSU and Clemson Tiger Fan, “What do you think about the design of it?

She replied, “I love it. It couldn’t have been any better because like I said I love Clemson. The young guy that plays for the team, he’s from here so his family is very supportive and we back them up 100%.”

Brian said he has made shirts for the Etienne family for years.

“I’ve been making shirts for their family, for their brother, Trevor, who’s a sophomore here and then for Travis when he was at Jennings High for when they go to the Clemson games.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Strong thunderstorms developing late. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Windy. Strong thunderstorms developing late. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories