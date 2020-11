STM four-star receiver Jack Bech joins his quarterback Walker Howard and commits to LSU in a video released on his twitter.

Bech had offers from Notre Dame, TCU, Mississippi State, Texas, and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-3 Lafayette native is the all-time receiving leader in St. Thomas More history.

Bech is the second local standout to commit to the Tigers this weekend, after LCA’s Sage Ryan announced his commitment on Saturday morning.