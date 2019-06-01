Southern’s season ends in NCAA Baseball Regional appearance

The Southern Jaguars saw their 2019 season come to an end, after falling in both games of their NCAA Regional in Starkville, Ms.

The SWAC Champions came up short in Saturday’s elimination game against the University of Miami, 12-2.

Head coach Kerrick Jackson got the Jags back into the postseason for the first time since 2009. Southern also won the SWAC Western Division en route to its 32 overall wins.

The season was also highlighted by Southern’s first-ever win at Lee-Hines Field against the LSU Tigers.

RELATED: Southern’s Upset Bid vs #6 Mississippi St Comes Up Short

For highlights and postgame reaction, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation tonight at 6 & 10pm on NBC Local 33.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the BRProud App from the App Store or Google Play.