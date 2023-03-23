BATON ROUGE, La. – Southern University Director of Athletics Roman Banks announced today that Sean Woods will not be returning as head men’s basketball coach.

Woods concludes his five-year tenure leading the Jaguars men’s basketball program with a 64-82 overall record.

“At this time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in leadership of our men’s basketball program, over the last five years we have fallen short of our standard and expectations for our men’s basketball program,” Banks said. “We thank Sean and his family for all they have done for SU and wish them the very best in their journey.”

Banks has confirmed a search has begun for a new leader of the men’s basketball program as we are committed to returning this program to championship status.

(Statement via Southern Athletics)