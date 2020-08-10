Southern making adjustments for 2021 spring season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The SWAC postponed fall sports to the spring to give schools more time to prepare for COVID-19, but the biggest hurdle will be getting football players ready for the season after such a long layoff.

“We’re going back to the foundation. This’ll be like elementary football, building a house all over again. It’s going to be boring. We’re going to be talking about stance, steps, starts before we ever get to 11-on-11. We got to build that foundation again,” Southern head football coach Dawson Odums said.

Coach Odums is also adjusting to the new schedule, preparing for two seasons in 2021, but the North Carolina native is bringing the energy necessary for a spring kickoff.

“I got to get ready cause I got to transition my gears from the fall to the spring. Normally in the spring, it’s a relaxed time going through spring football, evaluation. Now, it’s going to be a competitive time so the juices are going to be flowing. I think it’s going to be very competitive and exciting,” Odums added.

While both coaches and players are still deciding who takes the field for which seasons, Southern University is committed to keeping their players in blue and gold.

“If a student athlete feels like for some reason that it’s in their best interest not to participate in a spring sport, fall sport or winter sport, then we definitely going to honor their scholarship,” Southern Athletics Director Roman Bank said.

