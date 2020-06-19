Southern Football releases revised 2020 schedule

Five home games, including the annual Pete Richardson Classic, highlight the updated 2020 Southern University football schedule, officials released this afternoon. This is the most home games since the 2014 season for the Jaguars, who enter the 2020 season as the defending back-to-back SWAC Western Division Champions.

Due to issues associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jaguars will open the season on Sept. 19th at Alabama A&M before playing their home opener on Sept. 26 at A.W. Mumford Stadium against Jackson State University in the annual Pete Richardson Classic.

Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks said he sought a plan that would consider the well-being of the student-athletes while also being mindful of the potential institutional challenges in the wake of COVID-19.

“First and foremost, we are committed to and 100 percent focused on the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters, Banks said. Pushing our start date back to mid-September gives our coaches more time to get student-athletes acclimated and assess and focus on their appropriate physical conditioning after such a long, unprecedented period with no supervised work-outs. A later start will also help accommodate a later-than-usual initial reporting date for football due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the preparations that our campus is making in anticipation of a return to in-person instruction this fall.

“After an off-week on October 3rd, the Jaguars will open the month of October on the road against Alabama State University on Oct. 10th , followed by a three game homestand which features games versus Texas Southern University on Oct. 17 in a contest that returns to campus after a two-year stint at the Texas State Fair in Dallas, Texas, Alcorn State on Oct. 24th in a rematch of the 2018 & 2019 SWAC Championship games, and as an update, Florida Memorial University for Homecoming on Oct. 31.

The Jags close out their regular-season schedule with two of three games on the road. SU travels to Prairie View A&M University on Nov. 7, hosts The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Nov. 14, before a bye week on Nov. 21.

Southern will conclude its regular season on Nov. 28 against Grambling State in the annual Bayou Classic.



2020 Ticket Information

Season ticket holders will be able to renew their tickets beginning Monday, July 6, 2020. At this time, no individual game tickets are available for purchase. Due to CDC/LA state guidelines, we anticipate a smaller seating capacity than usual. Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us via email at sutickets@subr.edu or call (225) 771-3171.

2020 Southern University Football Schedule

September 5, 2020—Unavailable

September 12, 2020—Unavailable

September 19, 2020—Alabama A&M University (Away)

September 26, 2020—Jackson State University (Home)*

October 3, 2020—Bye

October 10, 2020—Alabama State University (Away)

October 17, 2020—Texas Southern University (Home)

October 24, 2020—Alcorn State University (Home)

October 31, 2020—Florida Memorial University (Homecoming)**

November 7, 2020—Prairie View A&M (Away)

November 14, 2020—Arkansas Pine Bluff (Home)***

November 21, 2020—Bye

November 28, 2020—Grambling State (TBD)****



*Pete Richardson Classic

**Homecoming

***Senior Day/High School Day

****Bayou Classic

