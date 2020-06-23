Southern could have new starting RB for 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Devon Benn was Southern’s feature running back in 2019, but as the season progressed, freshman Jarod Sims took over as the main ball carrier. WBOK’s Reggie Flood thinks Sims will take the lead in the Jaguar backfield this season.

“I think he gets the bulk of the carries because Devon Benn started to have some problems with fumbling last year. Jarod coming in, he’s going to put some real, serious pressure on Devon Benn about getting carries. He really showed something at the end of last year,” Flood said.

Benn was the SWAC’s seventh leading rusher last year with 806 rushing yards on 153 carries, but with just 48 carries, Sims ran for 397 yards and an average of 8.3 yards-per-carry, leading the conference. Flood says the freshman has several attributes to set him apart from the other backs.

“I think it’s vision, speed. I think those are the two main things. Devon kind of runs to contact. Jarod, he doesn’t run away from contact, but he has the vision to avoid contact, and that’s the difference,” Flood added.

Moreover, Benn had seven touchdowns in 2019, but with just one-third of the carries, Sims had four on the year.

