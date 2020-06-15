Southern AD Banks discusses changes to upcoming football season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Southern’s five home games for the 2020 season are the most since 2014 when the Bluff hosted six, but the Jaguars now face losing some of those games of COVID-19.

“We had some very attractive games coming where we thought that at least of three of the five games were going to be full, sold out stadiums. We think it’s going to take another whole cycle to get back to where we were this year,” Southern Athletics Director Roman Banks said.

While Southern awaits what the final schedule will look like, the players remain off campus, but Banks hopes to have the team back over the hump come July.

“We’ll like to start opening up our facilities: the weight room, the training room, temperature checks, quarantine areas where we can safely bring the student athletes that want to come back and do their voluntary workouts,” Banks added.

Bringing players back isn’t the biggest hurdle Banks faces. Limiting fans in the stands and cancelling tailgating on gameday is the tougher task for the former coach.

“It’s going to be a little different asking your fans to come in with masks, and you kind of spread it out. Where you can probably hold 20,000 people, you’re probably only going to be able to hold about 7,500.”

Click the video for the full story.