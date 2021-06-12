Sixth-inning woes cost LSU in game one of Knoxville Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (BRPROUD.com) – LSU commanded the Knoxville Super Regional both at the plate and on the bump. Cade Doughty hit a solo home run to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead, and even after a 30 minute rain delay, the Bayou Bengals kept momentum going.

Drew Bianco’s attempt at stealing third turned into an unearned run, after Tennessee committed an error while trying to throw him out.

Ma’Khail Hilliard kept the Tigers ahead with a strong six-inning performance. The senior threw six strikeouts and allowed just three hits and one run, before his night was over. However, when freshman Javen Coleman came in to relieve the Central native, the game turned in the Volunteers’ favor.

“I thought it was the right move to make. Javen Coleman was the right guy for that situation and craziness happened in that inning,” head coach Paul Mainieri said.

Coleman finished the game for LSU, but he allowed three runs during his first frame on the mound.

LSU lost game one 4-2 and faces elimination tomorrow with a 2 p.m. first pitch.

Click the video provided for a live report from Chessa Bouche on the game.