BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU athlete Shaquille O’Neal talked about Tigers basketball star Angel Reese’s talents on his podcast.

O’Neal’s podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, talks about what’s trending in sports, music and everything pop culture. On Wednesday’s episode, O’Neal brought up Reese’s performance this past post-season, beating Iowa in the NCAA Championship.

“She’s probably the greatest athlete to come out of LSU Sports, male and female,” said O’Neal.

According to ESPN, Reese ended the season with 34 double-doubles, 829 points, 555 rebounds, 81 assists, 66 steals, and 57 blocks. The Tigers’ record was 34-2 and finished second in the Southeastern Conference.

President Joe Biden called to congratulate the LSU Tigers on a successful season and invited them to the White House.