Senior LSU fan turns 100

BELL ROSE,La. (BRPROUD)- In his life time Mr.William, or Mr.Begal, has witnessed 5 LSU championships and even remembers when he purchased season tickets for $21 dollars.

On August 3, Mr. Begal celebrated his 100th birthday which of course, had an LSU theme party.

Mr.Begal received a special gift for this 100th, a hat signed by Coach O.

“My birthday party came up. We had a big big party. With the sickness going on plenty of people didn’t come. I got a bunch of 100-year-old cards and this hat.”

Mr.Begal shared that he still remembers his first few LSU football games. Begal says memories of him tailgating and celebrating wins will always be cherished.

“Win or loose, I do not change.”

When asked what his advice is to making it to 100, his exact words were as follows:

“Coach O…Geaux Tigers!”