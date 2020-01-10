Secret Service releases list of what cannot be brought to the Championship game

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 08: General view of the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to the Allstate BCS Championship on January 8, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The 6th annual National Championship Football Game will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In preparation for the game, the United States Secret Service wants you to know what items will be prohibited from this event.

The Secret Service is working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies along with public safety personnel to provide for the safety of all guests attending the 2020 National Championship Football Game.

For planning purposes, individuals will be required to undergo an additional level of security screening to include magnetometers.

Guests should be prepared for a search of all items into the site.

Law enforcement personnel reserve the right to prohibit any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard.

The list of prohibited items is as follows: