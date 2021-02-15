SEC revises LSU Basketball schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (February 15, 2021) – The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule of men’s basketball games due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week.  In addition, the South Carolina at Tennessee game originally scheduled for Tuesday has been changed to Wednesday as a result of a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report). 

Tuesday, February 16

*#20 Missouri at Georgia                   SEC Network                                                              7:00 pm ET (moves from 6:30 start time)

*Florida at #24 Arkansas                    ESPN2                                                              7:00 pm ET (no changes)

Wednesday, February 17

*Kentucky at Vanderbilt                     SEC Network                                                              7:00 pm ET (no changes)

*South Carolina at #19 Tennessee     SEC Network                                                              9:00 pm ET (moves from Tuesday)

Thursday, February 18

*#9 Alabama at Texas A&M               SEC Network                                                              3:00 pm ET (moves from Wednesday)

*Mississippi State at Auburn              ESPNU                                                              5:00 pm ET (moves from Tuesday)

*LSU at Ole Miss                                 SEC Network                                                              5:00 pm ET (moves from Wednesday)

(Press release via the Southeastern Conference)

