SEC releases 2020 football schedule for LSU

(WVLA)- The SEC released the 2020 college football schedule for LSU on Wednesday.
According to the SEC, LSU opens with five straight home games and plays eight overall at home in 2020.
LSU opens SEC play with a home game against Mississippi.
The Tigers host Alabama on November 7 and finish the year at Auburn and at Texas A & M.
2020 LSU Football Schedule
Sept. 5 UT-SAN ANTONIO
Sept. 12 TEXAS
Sept. 19 vs. Rice (in Houston – NRG Stadium)
Sept. 26 OLE MISS
Oct. 3 NICHOLLS STATE
Oct. 10 at Florida
Oct. 17 at Arkansas
Oct. 24 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 31 Open Date
Nov. 7 ALABAMA
Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 21 at Auburn
Nov. 28 at Texas A&M
Home games in ALL CAPS
Schedule courtesy of http://www.lsusports.net .